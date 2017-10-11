Investigation continues as 23-year-old arrested in 44-year-old woman's death

Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship between a 23-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff's department, Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, is charged with murder, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Annette Riley, 44.

Sheriff Jay Koon says the shooting is not being considered a "random act."

“Based on witness statements, investigators developed a solid lead soon after the shooting,” Koon said in a statement. “Mattress was arrested without incident at her house about 4:30 this morning.”

Riley, investigators say, was shot in front of a home on State Pond Road just before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Mattress is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center.

