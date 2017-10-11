Summer feeling for the start of the South Carolina State Fair - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Summer feeling for the start of the South Carolina State Fair

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Unseasonably warm, humid air remains over the state today and tomorrow before a weak “back door” cold front moves through Thursday. Back door means the front moves in from the North, rather than West to East.

The good news: the front will give us slightly cooler, less humid conditions for Friday through the weekend. The bad news: the front looks to stall out near the coast on Friday. This could throw a monkey wrench into the forecast with a few more showers Friday and during the weekend, along with a slight chance of a wedge set-up Friday, although I think more likely for a wedge in the mountains.

Our next cold front, after the weekend, arrives late Tuesday of  next week.  This will bring us cooler temperatures.

Forecast:

Today:  Patchy morning fog, very warm and humid with a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.  Highs upper 80s to near 90

Thursday:  Patchy morning fog, very warm and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Highs upper 80s

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, cooler with a 20% chance of showers.  Highs middle 80s

