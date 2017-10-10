Saballis wins Orangeburg Co. District 6 Democratic runoff race

There is no winner just yet in the Orangeburg County Council District 6 Democratic runoff race. (Source: WIS)

According to unofficial results in the Orangeburg County Council District 6 Democratic runoff race, Ray Wannamakers-Saballis defeated Deloris Frazier 557-538.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported a machine malfunctioned in one of the precincts, so all votes were not tallied after polls closed Tuesday night.

Sabalis and Frazier were vying for the seat left vacant by Councilman Clyde Livingston who died back in July.

Saballis will now face GOP candidate Josh Ridley in the Nov. 28 special election.

