Machine malfunction delays results in Orangeburg Co. District 6 Democratic runoff race

There is no winner just yet in the Orangeburg County Council District 6 Democratic runoff race.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports a machine malfunctioned in one of the precincts, so all votes cannot be tallied yet.

Candidates Ray Sabalis and Deloris Frazier are vying for the seat left vacant by Councilman Clyde Livingston who died back in July.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face GOP candidate Josh Ridley in the Nov. 28 special election.

