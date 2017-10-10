'United We Stand,' says a Midlands bar who canceled NFL package due to protests

In a post on their Facebook page Monday, Lucky's Burger Shack in Irmo has written on their marquee that they will not show NFL games. (Source: Lucky's Burger Shack/Facebook)

One Midlands bar has shown for all to see where they stand on NFL players protesting during the National Anthem before games.

In a post on their Facebook page Monday, Lucky's Burger Shack in Irmo has written on their marquee that they have canceled their NFL package for their bar.

The sign reads: "Mondays oysters r back canceling NFL Sunday package United We Stand."

Kim Lanier, a manager at Lucky's, said that the decision to cancel their NFL package was based on speaking with customers and their beliefs and not supporting pro-football. They said, if asked by a customer if they will show a game playing on a local channel, they will oblige the customer and play the game.

Their statement says:

Thank you for giving us the chance to explain our decision to cancel the NFL package at Lucky’s Burger Shack. This decision was not made lightly as we have many customers who choose to come to our establishment for the purpose of enjoying the NFL games in the company of our Lucky’s Family. First, we would like to state, that we are in agreement that there are many issues across our great country that need to be addressed. It is the right of all Americans to disagree and want change. However, the NFL player’s decision to not stand during the anthem, and the media frenzy surrounding it, seem to be fanning the fires of discontent. Until these issues are talked about and ideas are exchanged in a productive manner, we will never find a solution. Second, the flag is our symbol of our freedom. Many people have died protecting our rights as Americans. We, at Lucky’s, believe that our flag is a symbol of that sacrifice. We will always be thankful and honor those who serve our country above themselves. It is our hope that our friends, neighbors and community, will respect our decision to not support the media outlets that are fanning the fuel of discontent, instead of offering solutions. In summary, at Lucky’s Burger Shack, we choose to stand for our flag, kneel for the fallen, pray for our country, and respect and welcome everyone equally.

A number of NFL players have joined in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling last year to protest police brutality and oppression felt by minorities in the U.S.

Last month during a rally in Alabama, President Donald Trump blasted players who knelt during the National Anthem, calling is disrespectful and said players who did so should be fired.

"For a week, (the NFL owner would) be the most popular person in this country because that's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect for everything we stand for," Trump said on Sept. 22.

Not long after the president spoke, a number of bars and restaurants said they would not show NFL games, including a Greenville, SC restaurant, whose owner said he did find the protest disrespectful.

President Trump has continued to criticize the NFL and protesting players since then on Twitter, including a tweet on Tuesday.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

The controversy continues through the executive branch - Vice President Mike Pence attended an Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday and left early because of protesting players.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Since the controversy has erupted, the NFL has recently said they've devised a plan on players and the anthem that they would reveal next week. In the interim, a letter distributed to teams from the NFL offices from Commissioner Roger Goodell stating, "we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem."

"The current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country," he wrote.

Players did not begin appearing on the field during the National Anthem until 2009, around the time the Department of Defense began playing the NFL in an effort to display patriotism and honor the military.

