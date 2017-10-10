Columbia firefighter called hero after saving mentor on Ravenel Bridge

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A 38-year-old Richland County man has been arrested and charged with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out home early Tuesday morning.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
The idea is to expand the Confederate monument already there, by adding walls alongside it bearing the names of African American Confederates.More >>
About ten years ago, Jesse Bussey was down on his luck.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
