19-year-old charged with simple assault following fight on school bus

A 14-year-old student on a Richland One school bus had to be treated and released from a local hospital following a fight on a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 19-year-old Teasia Young has been charged with simple assault in connection with the fight.

Details remain limited, but CPD officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Garners Ferry Road.

The nature of the fight remains unknown.

