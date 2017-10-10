Prominent Richland County Council member running for House seat

Seth Rose is running for the South Carolina House of Representatives. (Source: WIS)

A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.

Two-term county councilman Seth Rose says he'll be running for the South Carolina House District 72 seat currently held by Democrat Rep. James Smith, who will be focusing on a run for governor in 2018.

The 36-year-old Democrat says he's running to take his "record of service to the next level."

“Having served on County Council, I have a better understanding of how decisions made at the state level can negatively impact citizens at the local level. If elected, I plan to share my knowledge and experience to bring better understanding to those issues to create stronger ties and better relationships between state and local governments,” Rose said in a statement.

Filing for House District seats begin in March 2018.

