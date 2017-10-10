My Take: When will it all end?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. We have many reminders of this including the upcoming Walk For Life event that WIS is sponsoring on October 14th.

Breast Cancer has touched most of our lives, inflicting its damage on relatives and friends of nearly all of us. So, I planned on addressing this disease and its impact on us this week in my regular My Take.

But instead this week, we’re here once again talking about the horrific, terroristic actions of a deranged madman, who opened fire on Las Vegas concert-goers, killing more than 50 and injuring hundreds of others.

There are no words to comfort the victims and families. There are no magic sayings to expedite the healing of our once-again wounded nation.

Time after time, mass shooting after mass shooting, our response becomes typical. Some will point a finger at lax gun control laws, and others will speak of the need for better mental health recognition and treatment in our country.

But little will change, other the our Facebook profile pictures that will now be filled with ‘Pray for Las Vegas’ images.

Domestic terrorism is the greatest threat facing our country’s safety. Not North Korea. Not travelers from eight banned countries. Not undocumented workers crossing our borders.

Sadly, however, there is little hope that our elected officials will have a real debate on how to address the issues.

Dealing with, and finding solutions, to our country’s greatest problems have long ago taken a back seat to partisan politics.

If a shooter gunning down congressmen at a softball field can’t bring the two parties together to discuss solutions, then there’s little chance what happened in Las Vegas will.

That’s why this country will grieve now, because we know as mourn for those lives lost in this week’s shooting, we also know this is not the last time we will be left shaking our heads, and wondering when it will end?

That’s my take, what’s yours?

