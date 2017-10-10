4 the Fallen golf tournament to benefit those who serve

How about a game of golf as a way to serve those who have served us? Later this month, the Louisville Slugger Warriors will present a "4 the Fallen" golf tournament. (Source: WIS)

How about a game of golf as a way to serve those who have served us? Later this month, the Louisville Slugger Warriors will present a "4 the Fallen" golf tournament.

Leonard Anderson is from South Carolina and served in the U.S. Air Force before being critically injured in Afghanistan when an IED went off. Now, as part of the Louisville Slugger Warriors group, he’s hoping many will participate in the inaugural golf tournament to raise money to further the mission of helping our wounded warriors.

"4 the Fallen" is a grassroots, direct impact organization managed entirely by volunteers. It’s founded by Armed Forces veterans with a goal of partnering with corporations, foundations, advocacy groups and government officials to raise money to manage critical programs and services like service dog initiatives, family support services, and advanced prosthetic programs.

The Louisville Slugger Warriors 4 the Fallen Inaugural Golf Tournament will be Friday, October 27 at the Oak Hills Golf Club (7629 Fairfield Rd, Columbia SC 29203). You can register online. The cost is $100/person or $375/foursome and includes golf, dinner and drinks.

Special Prizes:

$1,000,000 Shootout

Super Bowl Hole-in-One Competition

Helicopter Ball drop

Putting Contest

Straightest Drive Competition

Longest Drive Competition

Event includes:

Happy Hour

BBQ Dinner

Raffle

Silent Auction

Awards Ceremony

Live Music by local artist Trent Jeffcoat

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.