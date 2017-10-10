4 the Fallen golf tournament to benefit those who serve

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other key actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they have a long history of ride safety and will have additional ride inspections in light of the fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
How about a game of golf as a way to serve those who have served us? Later this month, the Louisville Slugger Warriors will present a "4 the Fallen" golf tournament.More >>
A stun gun had to be deployed on a 16-year-old Blythewood Academy student who was being disruptive and threatening to a principal and a deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
