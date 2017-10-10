Deputies investigate armed robbery at drug store

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance footage of a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Rite Aid last week.

Deputies say on October 5, the man entered the Rite Aid on Longreen Parkway with his hand inside his hoodie as if he were holding a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No other information is available.

A photo taken from the store video surveillance is attached to this story. If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about the robbery, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.