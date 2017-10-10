Fire damages house near Interstate 77

No one was injured when firefighters were called to a house fire that could be seen from Interstate 77 Tuesday morning.

According to CFD officials, the fire was at a home on Woodhaven Road.

CFD spokesman Brick Lewis says heavy smoke was seen pouring from the second floor of the home. Firefighters got the flames under control in about an hour.

The American Red Cross is helping the family of three that is displaced by the fire.

