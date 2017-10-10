Officials: Midlands student, 16, subdued with stun gun after threatening principal, deputy

A stun gun had to be deployed on a 16-year-old Blythewood Academy student who was being disruptive and threatening to a principal and a deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday inside a faculty member's office.

Wilson said the student threatened the school's principal and also threatened to attack a deputy. The deputy, Wilson said, used his stun gun on the student.

EMS workers were called to the scene and checked the student out for any injuries.

As a result of the incident, Wilson said, the student is being charged with threatening a public official, resisting arrest, and assault and battery.

We have reached out to Richland School District Two for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.