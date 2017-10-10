Officials: Midlands student, 16, subdued with stun gun after threatening principal, attacking deputy

A stun gun had to be deployed on a 16-year-old Blythewood Academy student who was being disruptive and threatening to a principal and a deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday inside a faculty member's office.

Wilson said the student threatened the school's principal and proceeded to attack a deputy who had been called to help in the situation. The deputy, Wilson said, used his stun gun on the student.

EMS workers were called to the scene and checked the student out for any injuries.

As a result of the incident, Wilson said, the student is being charged with threatening a public official, resisting arrest, and assault and battery.

We have reached out to Richland School District Two for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.