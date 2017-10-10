Summer-like humidity continues

Big hair alert day as the very humid air continues over the Midlands Tuesday through Thursday. It will be very warm and humid for this time of year with a good chance of showers and isolated storms by midday through evening.
The rain chance is a little less for Wednesday and Thursday.
A very weak cold front will move through state on Thursday then stall out at or near the coast. The front still may have just enough juice to give us a shower or two for Friday (most eastern Midlands and near the coast).
Drier air moves in for the weekend.
Forecast:
Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms developing, highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chance 50%
Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, highs upper 80s. Rain chance 40%
Thursday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, highs upper 80s. Rain chance 30%
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed. The storm is way out in the Atlantic and will NOT affect the U.S. mainland. Winds 50mph, Movement, NE 7
