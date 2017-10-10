Summer-like humidity continues - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Summer-like humidity continues

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Big hair alert day as the very humid air continues over the Midlands Tuesday through Thursday.  It will be very warm and humid for this time of year with a good chance of showers and isolated storms by midday through evening. 

The rain chance is a little less for Wednesday and Thursday.

A very weak cold front will move through state on Thursday then stall out at or near the coast. The front still may have just enough juice to give us a shower or two for Friday (most eastern Midlands and near the coast).

Drier air moves in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms developing,  highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Rain chance 50%

Wednesday:  Patchy morning fog, otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms,  highs upper 80s.  Rain chance 40%

Thursday:  Patchy morning fog, otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms,  highs upper 80s.  Rain chance 30%

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed. The storm is way out in the Atlantic and will NOT affect the U.S. mainland.  Winds 50mph, Movement,  NE 7

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly