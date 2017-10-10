Two questioned for 'suspicious' incident where woman's body found in burned out home

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman's body was found in a burning house by firefighters early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's department, two people have been questioned in connection with the incident they are referring to as "suspicious."

Firefighters called Richland County Sheriff's Deputies after they found a woman's body in the house. The Sheriff's Department said she had injuries to her upper body.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's department is investigating along with the Richland County Coroner.

Crestmore Drive is in a neighborhood off Leesburg Road.

