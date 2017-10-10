Suspect in woman's murder captured behind EdVenture

A 38-year-old Richland County man has been arrested and charged with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out home early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, Kenneth Gleaton, 38, will be charged with murder in the death of Amanda Peele, 39. Gleaton was captured on the Cayce Riverwalk behind EdVenture late Tuesday afternoon without incident.

The arrest marks an end to an investigation that began several hours ago with the discovery of Peele's body inside a home that caught fire on Crestmore Drive.

When Columbia firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found Peele's body and immediately called the Richland County Sheriff's Department to begin their investigation.

Peele, according to the sheriff's department, died from "homicidal violence" and wounds to her upper body.

Crestmore Drive is in a neighborhood off Leesburg Road.

More charges could be filed against Gleaton. He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

