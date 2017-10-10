Man wanted on murder charge after woman's body found in burned out home

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is now seeking a man wanted in connection with a body that was found inside of a burned out home Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, Kenneth Gleaton, 38, is wanted for murder in the death of Amanda Peele, 39.

Firefighters called Richland County Sheriff's Deputies after they found a Peele's body in the burned out house on Crestmore Drive. The Sheriff's Department said she died due to "homicidal violence."

The sheriff's department is investigating along with the Richland County Coroner.

Crestmore Drive is in a neighborhood off Leesburg Road.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

