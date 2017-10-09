1 killed in single-vehicle accident in Lexington Co. Monday

A driver dies in a car crash in Lexington County. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Wire Road. (Source: Google Earth)

A driver dies in a car crash in Lexington County.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Wire Road. Troopers say the driver of an SUV veered off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

