'Why wait one week?' asks Midlands parents following district's notice on unloaded gun at school

A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event.More >>
Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.More >>
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services.More >>
They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services.More >>
A driver dies in a car crash in Lexington County. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Wire Road.More >>
A driver dies in a car crash in Lexington County. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Wire Road.More >>
During Monday evening's Lexington-Richland School District 5 board meeting, their leader announced that he would retire at the end of the school year.More >>
During Monday evening's Lexington-Richland School District 5 board meeting, their leader announced that he would retire at the end of the school year.More >>
While the U.S. Army continues to investigate how two trainees were killed and six others were injured at Fort Jackson following what was called a "military vehicle incident," we're receiving news on how the injured trainees are doing.More >>
While the U.S. Army continues to investigate how two trainees were killed and six others were injured at Fort Jackson following what was called a "military vehicle incident," we're receiving news on how the injured trainees are doing.More >>
Video sent to us by a very concerned viewer in the rural part of Richland County shows what appears to be a black animal with cat-like features walking past a deer cam.More >>
Video sent to us by a very concerned viewer in the rural part of Richland County shows what appears to be a black animal with cat-like features walking past a deer cam.More >>