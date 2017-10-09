'Why wait one week?' asks Midlands parents following district's notice on unloaded gun at school

More than a week after a Lexington Four School District student brought an unloaded gun onto school property, parents of other students went to the board meeting on Monday to look for answers. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

According to the district, the incident happened at Frances Mack Intermediate School back on Sept. 29 when law enforcement was called in and the student is facing disciplinary action.

What's still on the minds of parents is why did it take rumors and news reports on this incident for them to find out anything about it?

"Why wait one week? Us parents are very angry right now knowing that something happened a week ago," Michelle Hoffman asked. "Why did we not get a phone call? Why did we not get an email? Why did we not get a text message? I was disappointed to hear that staff was notified six days after the event."

It's an event that very few people knew happened in Lexington School District Four, including district students, staff, and school parents.

"An incident happened in our school. We had it taken care of but we just wanted to let you know we had an incident," Hoffman said. "It has been taken care of. That's all we're asking for."

''For us to learn what we learned six days later is unacceptable'' one man tells the school board @wis10 pic.twitter.com/Sh3J49ZMIq — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) October 9, 2017

Concerned parents at that school said instead they got nothing - not a phone call, email or text from the district on Sept. 29 when the incident happened, or in the days after.

Sam Hendley says the lack of any notice left her outraged.

"Specifics don't have to be given. We need to know that our children are safe," Hendley said. "Of all the parents one parent knew of an incident where a gun was mentioned. The policy has got to change. There has got to be communication."

That was one point that members of the school board agreed on.

"The safety of our students and staff has always been and will continue to be our top priority," a board member said to parents Monday night.

In a statement, they explained that the district does coordinate response plans to handle the threat of weapons in area schools with the help of area law enforcement.

They say that if a threat like that ever comes again, they'll take more steps to keep parents fully aware.

"That's all I can ask for," Hendley said. "That's all any parent can ask for."

Another thing coming out of this discussion tonight is the issue of school resource officers in Lexington Four. There is currently not an officer exclusive to each school building, and several parents said they want to see that changed.

District leaders say they will work to see if they can make that possible.

