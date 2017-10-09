Lexington District One breaks ground for new middle school this week

A new school is coming to Lexington County and is set to open in August 2019.

The yet-unnamed middle school is located on Hwy. 378 at the corner of Beechwood Drive and Highway 378 and sits on 34.57 acres. The school is set to open in August 2019 for the 2019–2020 school year.

The finished school will be about 196,000 square feet and should take about 20 months to build. It is designed for 1,200 students with the capacity to serve 1,500 students.

In June 2017, the board approved the recommendation of the Administration and Selection Committee to issue an award for a construction management at-risk contract to build a new middle school to H.G. Reynolds Company, Inc. located in Aiken, South Carolina.

Jumper, Carter, Sease Architects is designing the new school. They also designed Pleasant Hill Middle School, River Bluff High, Gilbert High, White Knoll High, Pelion High and numerous other projects for Lexington District One.

The official groundbreaking will take place on Friday, Oct. 13.

