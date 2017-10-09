Two arrested after man shot in upper body

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating after a man was shot in the upper body Monday afternoon.

According to department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies responded to the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road and found a male victim had been shot. The victim's condition is not currently known.

Wilson says two men, who have not yet been identified, were apprehended in this case with two weapons in their possession.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

