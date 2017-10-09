VIDEO: Is this a black panther on the prowl in Hopkins?

There may be a black panther on the prowl in Hopkins.

Video sent to us by a very concerned viewer in the rural part of Richland County shows what appears to be a black animal with cat-like features walking past a deer cam.

The viewer, Regina Parrot, says she placed the deer cam in her yard after her son told her that he'd seen a black panther.

We're told the neighbors in that area have all be notified to watch their pets and their children.

We've reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for their opinion. As of this time, they have not yet responded.

