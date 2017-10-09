One victim in Ft. Jackson incident still listed in critical cond - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One victim in Ft. Jackson incident still listed in critical condition

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Fort Jackson (Source: WIS) Fort Jackson (Source: WIS)
FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) -

While the U.S. Army continues to investigate how two trainees were killed and six others were injured at Fort Jackson following what was called a "military vehicle incident," we're receiving news on how the injured trainees are doing. 

According to Palmetto Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps, two of the trainees, Pvt. James Foster and Pvt Alan Kryszak were discharged shortly after the incident. 

However, two others who were sent to Palmetto Health remain hospitalized, Epps said. Pvt. Emmett Foreman is listed in critical condition while Pvt. Hannah New is listed in fair condition.

The two remaining victims, Pvt. Benjamin Key and Pvt. Cardre Jackson, Jr., were not sent to Palmetto Health and their conditions are not known. 

Officials identified Pvt. Ethan Shrader from Prospect, TN, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH as the two victims that lost their lives in the Friday incident.

