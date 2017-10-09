Lockout lifted at three Midlands schools after search for four s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lockout lifted at three Midlands schools after search for four suspects

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Three Richland Two schools are back open after deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department pursued several wanted suspects.

According to school district spokeswoman Libby Roof, Blythewood High School, Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, and Blythewood Academy were on lockout for almost two hours Monday.

According to the sheriff's department, they were seeking four men who got out of a stolen vehicle and fled the scene near Wilson Boulevard following a chase that happened around 11 a.m. 

Two of the four men have been apprehended, but the other two remain on the loose. 

No word on if the two remaining suspects have been captured yet. A detailed description of the men has not been made available.

