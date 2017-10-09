Lockout lifted at three Midlands schools after search for four j - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lockout lifted at three Midlands schools after search for four juvenile suspects

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Three Richland Two schools are back open after deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department pursued several wanted suspects.

According to school district spokeswoman Libby Roof, Blythewood High School, Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, and Blythewood Academy were on lockout for almost two hours Monday.

According to the sheriff's department, they were seeking four juvenile suspects who got out of a stolen vehicle and fled the scene near Wilson Boulevard following a chase that happened around 11 a.m. 

Three of the four juveniles have been apprehended, but the other remains on the run.

A detailed description of the last suspect has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

