Lockout lifted at three Midlands schools after search for four juvenile suspects

Three Richland Two schools are back open after deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department pursued several wanted suspects.

According to school district spokeswoman Libby Roof, Blythewood High School, Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, and Blythewood Academy were on lockout for almost two hours Monday.

According to the sheriff's department, they were seeking four juvenile suspects who got out of a stolen vehicle and fled the scene near Wilson Boulevard following a chase that happened around 11 a.m.

Three of the four juveniles have been apprehended, but the other remains on the run.

A detailed description of the last suspect has not yet been made available.

