USC: Rapper's reluctance requires refunds in Fall Ball debacle

Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event.

Victory Promotions LLC and Ben Hated LLC representatives say they'll be holding a news conference Monday at noon to discuss the controversy surrounding if refunds would be issued as a result of Lil Wayne not performing at the venue.

Representatives of the groups say CLA officials created an "unnecessary uproar" over the refund issue. The incident stems from the 2nd annual Fall Ball that was held at the arena on Sept. 30. The event featured rappers Tory Lanez, Cardi B., and 2 Chainz.

Lil Wayne, along with the other acts, was considered to be one of the main attractions.

The rapper showed up to the arena but did not enter due to a security issue.

As a result, CLA officials pledged to offer refunds for the event beginning Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. However, according to the promoters, that was not agreed upon.

"Colonial Life Arena officials created all of the security issues surrounding Lil Wayne's entrance to the building, and they created the handwritten note that was given to one of the radio hosts at the concert to announce the issuing of refunds the following Monday at 10 a.m.," a statement from the groups said. "Hence, we did not approve of this action and immediately requested the retraction of the issuing of refunds."

CLA officials say refunds are underway upon request beginning Monday and released a statement Monday afternoon, saying that three of the acts complied with the agreed-upon security procedures - and one did not.

As previously stated, USC’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, Colonial Life Arena staff and the concert promoter worked together to implement agreed upon security procedures for the Sept. 30 concert at the arena that conformed to industry best practices. Three of the four artists scheduled to perform complied with these procedures, which included passing through metal detectors. One artist chose to withdraw from the concert rather than undergo a security check. Since that time, we have worked to seek a positive outcome for our patrons who purchased tickets to the show. We appreciate the patience of ticket holders during this process, and can confirm that Ticketmaster has begun to issue refunds to patrons upon request today (Oct. 9). Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

