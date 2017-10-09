Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to Lil Wayne missing event

Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to L - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event.

Victory Promotions LLC and Ben Hated LLC representatives say they'll be holding a news conference Monday at noon to discuss the controversy surrounding if refunds would be issued as a result of Lil Wayne not performing at the venue.

Representatives of the groups say CLA officials created an "unnecessary uproar" over the refund issue. The incident stems from the 2nd annual Fall Ball that was held at the arena on Sept. 30. The event featured rappers Tory Lanez, Cardi B., and 2 Chainz.

Lil Wayne, along with the other acts, was considered to be one of the main attractions. 

The rapper showed up to the arena but did not enter due to a security issue.

As a result, CLA officials pledged to offer refunds for the event beginning Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. However, according to the promoters, that was not agreed upon. 

"Colonial Life Arena officials created all of the security issues surrounding Lil Wayne's entrance to the building, and they created the hand written note that was given to one of the radio hosts at the concert to announce the issuing of refunds the following Monday at 10am," a statement from the groups said. "Hence, we did not approve of this action and immediately requested the retraction of the issuing of refunds."

CLA officials have not yet given refunds because they said they were in discussions with the promoters for a "positive outcome" for those that left the concert unhappy.

