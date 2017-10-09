Firefighters called to house fire in Hollywood neighborhood

The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

The fire department sent this tweet just after 9:30 a.m. Monday:

#TheCFD 200blk Southwood Dr working residential structure fire all crews working fire in attic no injuries reported #scnews pic.twitter.com/luMup1STxj — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 9, 2017

Southwood Drive is off East Pickens Street.

WIS is working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.