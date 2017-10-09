Newberry Co. trees down, roofs torn off in Sunday storms - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Newberry Co. trees down, roofs torn off in Sunday storms

Source: Sheriff Lee Foster Source: Sheriff Lee Foster
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Trees were blown down and the wind blew the roofs off several buildings as storms blew through Newberry County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Lee Foster posted several photos of the damage on his Facebook page, saying, "We have numerous trees down and some structural damage in the Chappells area. Thankfully, no injuries."

Mobile Users: Tap here to see photos of the damage

Foster posted, "Most of the storm damage was centered East of Chappells. Numerous trees down and a house and building damaged." The National Weather Service reports the damage was on Salter Road near Highway 39. 

A storm survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado. A tornado warning was issued for Northwest Newberry County, including Lake Greenwood and Chappells just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA

    Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-10-09 08:03:44 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:49:15 GMT

    Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

    More >>

    Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

    More >>

  • Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to Lil Wayne missing event

    Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to Lil Wayne missing event

    Monday, October 9 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:36:52 GMT
    Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event. Victory Promotions LLC and Ben Hated LLC representatives say they'll be holding a news conference Monday at noon to discuss the controversy surrounding if refunds would be issued as a result of Lil Wayne not performing at the venue. Representatives of the groups say CLA officials create...

    More >>

    Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event. Victory Promotions LLC and Ben Hated LLC representatives say they'll be holding a news conference Monday at noon to discuss the controversy surrounding if refunds would be issued as a result of Lil Wayne not performing at the venue. Representatives of the groups say CLA officials create...

    More >>

  • White House plans order to expand health care options

    White House plans order to expand health care options

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:43:43 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:34:56 GMT

    The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.

    More >>

    The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly