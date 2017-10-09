Newberry Co. trees down, roofs torn off in Sunday storms

Trees were blown down and the wind blew the roofs off several buildings as storms blew through Newberry County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Lee Foster posted several photos of the damage on his Facebook page, saying, "We have numerous trees down and some structural damage in the Chappells area. Thankfully, no injuries."

Foster posted, "Most of the storm damage was centered East of Chappells. Numerous trees down and a house and building damaged." The National Weather Service reports the damage was on Salter Road near Highway 39.

A storm survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado. A tornado warning was issued for Northwest Newberry County, including Lake Greenwood and Chappells just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

