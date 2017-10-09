Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Newberry Co. downs trees, tears off ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Newberry Co. downs trees, tears off roofs in Sunday storms

Source: Sheriff Lee Foster Source: Sheriff Lee Foster
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Trees were blown down and the wind blew the roofs off several buildings as storms blew through Newberry County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Lee Foster posted several photos of the damage on his Facebook page, saying, "We have numerous trees down and some structural damage in the Chappells area. Thankfully, no injuries."

Foster posted, "Most of the storm damage was centered East of Chappells. Numerous trees down and a house and building damaged." The National Weather Service reports the damage was on Salter Road near Highway 39. 

A storm survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado did affect this area Monday evening. A tornado warning was issued for Northwest Newberry County, including Lake Greenwood and Chappells just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 

