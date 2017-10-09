Swinney expects Clemson QB Bryant to practice this week

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects injured quarterback Kelly Bryant to practice later in the week to try and prepare to face Syracuse on Friday night.More >>
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects injured quarterback Kelly Bryant to practice later in the week to try and prepare to face Syracuse on Friday night.More >>
Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend.More >>
Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend.More >>
There was no stopping Martin Truex Jr. from making a return trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s victory lane on Sunday. Truex surged ahead in the final 60 laps and survived a pair of late-race restarts to capture the Bank of America 500 – his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season and his second in the last four races at Charlotte. “It’s just amazing to be a part of this team and to be on the roll we’re...More >>
There was no stopping Martin Truex Jr. from making a return trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s victory lane on Sunday. Truex surged ahead in the final 60 laps and survived a pair of late-race restarts to capture the Bank of America 500 – his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season and his second in the last four races at Charlotte. “It’s just amazing to be a part of this team and to be on the roll we’re...More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>