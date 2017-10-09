Brother: Soldier killed at Ft. Jackson was a 'helluva man'

We're hearing for the first time from the brother of a Fort Jackson soldier killed in a military vehicle incident on post Friday.

Dale Shrader, the older brother of 19-year-old Private Ethan Shrader from Prospect, TN, says his brother had always dreamed of being in the Army and was a person everybody could count on.

Shrader says "My little brother always surprised me. Every time I didn't think he could or would do something, he would always surprise me. Not only would he do it, but he would do it better than what I could ever imagine."

Here's the full statement from Dale Shrader:

"My brother just turned 19 on July 18. He was 6'5, born and raised in Tennessee. He was the middle child, with me being the oldest at 21 and our little sister Sky Shrader at 14. He was very sweet, well-mannered, honest, intelligent, very athletic, and was very family-orientated. He always put everybody before himself; he was a person that everybody could count on and, in my eyes, a hero.

He loved his country and always dreamed on being in the Army. When we was a kid He always talked about being a soldier and wanting to join the army. He really wanted to be a Green Beret and told us that's what he was gonna try to do in the military. He was a person everybody could count on; I have been receiving condolences from everybody he ever talked to, and I've had people telling me how sweet he was and how he was always there for them when they needed somebody and just how great of a person he was. He affected so many people, more then [sic] I ever knew.

My little brother always surprised me. Every time I didn't think he could or would do something, he would always surprise me. Not only would he do it, but he would do it better then what I could ever imagine.

My baby brother grew to be a helluva man, and I couldn't be more proud of him. He was willing to sacrifice he's own life to go out and protect the country he dearly loved. That's who Ethan Shrader was."

Shrader was one of two people killed in the incident. Six other soldiers were also injured. Fort Jackson officials have not released much information regarding the circumstances of the incident, but it is under investigation.

