Relative of Midlands family found safe in Puerto Rico after Maria

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

After several weeks of searching and desperation, one Midlands family is now relieved.

We're told an 84-year-old woman with family in the Midlands, who was in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria damaged the island last month, has been found.

Luz Borges of Hopkins had been looking for her sister, Anacelia Bermudes de Gonzalez, for weeks and was not able to contact her after the storm knocked out power across the island three weeks ago.

Her sister was in one of the hardest hit parts of the island during Maria.

Borges reports Gonzalez was found safe.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on September 20, killing as many as 16 people and knocking out power and other services to the island.

