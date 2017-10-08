Deadly Kershaw County crash claims one man's life

A deadly crash in Kershaw County Saturday night claimed the life of one man.

The Kershaw County Coroner identified the man as Mack Bartlette III of Pinewood, South Carolina.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Bartlette was driving west on Lockhart Road when his car was hit on the driver’s side by another car that ran a stop sign on Robinson Town Road.

Bartlette died at the scene of the collision after being ejected from his car. The driver of the other car was airlifted to a hospital in Richland County. Their condition is not known at this time.

