Deadly Kershaw County crash claims one man's life

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.More >>
For some people of color, patriotism goes beyond standing up for an anthem or a pledge and encompasses many feelings - including protest. Criticism of that expression of patriotism, they say, is sometimes cloaked in racism.More >>
For some people of color, patriotism goes beyond standing up for an anthem or a pledge and encompasses many feelings - including protest. Criticism of that expression of patriotism, they say, is sometimes cloaked in racism.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against late night television show hosts who have been sharply critical of Republicans.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against late night television show hosts who have been sharply critical of Republicans.More >>
WIS launches investigation They respond when you call 911. They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services. Staffers with Richland County EMS say the department is stretched so thin, overworked, underfunded and employees are hanging on by threads. Over the...More >>
WIS launches investigation They respond when you call 911. They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services. Staffers witMore >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>