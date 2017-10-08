Officials: Hit-and-run causes domino effect of incidents on I-26 in Irmo

A look at what traffic looked like Sunday morning on I-26 near Harbison Blvd. (Source: SCDOT)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released new details on the traffic block that happened Sunday morning on Interstate 26.

Troopers say a hit-and-run was the beginning of a domino effect of incidents on I-26 between Harbison Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard. The hit-and-run happened at about 10 a.m. A large truck traveling eastbound on I-26 came over on top of a car causing the car to hit a wall and then overturn several times. The truck involved in the incident continued to travel eastbound after the crash.

A second collision then happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 when a car stopped to provide aid after the hit-and-run.

Both the eastbound and westbound traffic on I-26 was blocked following both collisions. All lanes have since been reopened.

Highway Patrol says they are still looking for the truck that was involved in the initial crash. They describe the truck as being a tractor-trailer or a large truck with a trailer pulling equipment on the back of it. The color of the truck is unknown. Anyone who may have any information on the truck is urged by troopers to contact SCHP by dialing *HP (*47) or by calling 1-800-768-1501.

