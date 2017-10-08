FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-26 in Irmo

A look at what traffic looked like Sunday morning on I-26 near Harbison Blvd. (Source: SCDOT)

Traffic is beginning to move on Interstate 26 in Irmo again after lanes were blocked Sunday morning.

Both the eastbound and westbound traffic on I-26 between Lake Murray Boulevard and Harbison Boulevard was blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a collision in the westbound lanes while the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported incidents in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

WIS has reached out to SCHP to get more details on the incidents. The Columbia Fire Department reported they were working the scene of multiple car collisions in the area. They said there were several injuries with some of the injuries being serious.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.