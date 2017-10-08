Sumter house fire claims the life of 67-year-old amputee

Sumter Fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 67-year-old amputee.

The fire happened at a home on Lincoln Avenue. Officials say the call for the blaze came in at about 6:46 a.m.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire. Six of them were able to get out of the home with one of them being transported to a local hospital. That person is expected to be OK.

The seventh person in the home did not survive the fire. The Sumter County Coroner identified the victim as Willard Pack, 67, of Sumter. Fire officials say Pack was an amputee.

The case is a joint investigation by the Sumter County Fire Department and the Sumter Police Department.

