Sumter house fire claims the life of 67-year-old amputee

The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
President Donald Trump declared an emergency in Alabama after Hurricane Nate hit the state Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.More >>
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Sumter Fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 67-year-old amputee.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
For some people of color, patriotism goes beyond standing up for an anthem or a pledge and encompasses many feelings - including protest. Criticism of that expression of patriotism, they say, is sometimes cloaked in racism.More >>
Traffic is beginning to move on Interstate 26 in Irmo again after lanes were blocked Sunday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
WIS launches investigation They respond when you call 911. They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services. Staffers with Richland County EMS say the department is stretched so thin, overworked, underfunded and employees are hanging on by threads. Over the...More >>
One person is dead in Richland County after a house fire early Sunday morning.More >>
