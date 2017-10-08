Woman killed in Columbia house fire Sunday identified - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman killed in Columbia house fire Sunday identified

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A person's body was found early Sunday morning as Columbia Fire crews worked a house fire in Richland County. 

The Richland County Coroner has identified the deceased as Kathie M. LaCount, 61, of Columbia. 

Fire officials responded to the fire at a home on Rockymount Road just before 3 a.m.

The Richland County Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be unattended smoking.

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:43:13 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:36:30 GMT
    Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

    More >>

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

    More >>

  • Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan

    Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:13:52 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:35:20 GMT

    EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.

    More >>

    EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.

    More >>

  • Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to Lil Wayne missing event

    Concert promoters say CLA 'created' security issues leading to Lil Wayne missing event

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:35:17 GMT
    Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event. 

    More >>

    Promoters for a concert that featured rapper Lil Wayne say officials at Colonial Life Arena "created all of the security issues" that prevented the artist from performing at the event. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly