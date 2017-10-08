Body found as Columbia Fire officials battle house fire

A person's body was found early Sunday morning as Columbia Fire crews worked a house fire in Richland County.

The Richland County Coroner has not released the identity of that victim yet.

Fire officials responded to the fire at a home on Rockymount Road just before 3 a.m.

The Richland County Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be unattended smoking.

