What We Learned: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.

South Carolina's T.J. Brunson breaks away from Arkansas for a touchdown after picking up a Razorback fumble during third-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina fans high-five the Gamecocks after their win over Arkansas in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s game between Arkansas and South Carolina.

Spoiled Homecoming

It’s probably not what David Williams had hoped for in his return back to Williams-Brice Stadium.

The former Gamecock found himself on losing end of a 48-22 beatdown from his old running mates. Still, being back in Columbia was something Williams will never forget.

“I actually had chills on the bus ride just seeing everything and reminiscing on what I did here and the fun I had here and I was a little nervous but, as the game started, I was straight.”

Williams may have gotten his nerves in check, but his game numbers were out of sorts from his perspective. The graduate transfer had just seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like that’s what Coach B brought me here for,” said Williams, “to make plays, and the more opportunities I get, the more I can make plays.”

Williams also had one catch for 16 yards. Had Williams not stepped out of bounds, that reception could have also been a touchdown for the Razorbacks.

Got Their Swagger Back

Let’s face it. The last three weeks prior to Saturday’s game against Arkansas haven’t been the prettiest games for the Gamecocks.

With one win in three weeks, fans weren’t sure what to expect from the Garnet and Black. However, the Gamecocks managed to hang 48 points against Bret Bielema’s team providing relief for the fans and instilling confidence in themselves.

“We knew going into the game, it was a big game for us,” said Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. “We just had to come out there and play well, play hard, and that’s what we did and I think this one will propel us for the rest of the season.”

The Gamecocks didn’t seem to do too many things wrong against the Razorbacks. They won the turnover battle (4-0). They only trailed Arkansas in time of possession by 50 seconds. They even made sure they got off the field on third down. Does it make them contenders for the SEC East? Not quite. However, it’s a step in the right direction.

Skai’s the Limit

Attention all quarterbacks: If you’re going to throw the football against South Carolina, make sure you don’t throw in Skai Moore’s direction.

The Gamecocks senior linebacker now has 13 interceptions in his career and is one pick away from being tied for the program’s all-time interception record held by Bo Davies.

“It’s something that’s been around in my ear,” said Moore. “People have been telling me so it’s been on my mind. I’m just going to keep playing and doing what I’m doing and, if the plays come to me, I’ll make them.”

Needless to say, Carolina fans are rooting for Moore to put his name in the record books as one of the best ball hawks this program has ever seen.

