What We Learned: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
The Tigers led 35-3 at the half, going on to win Saturday 44-23.More >>
The announcement follows a student government led poll that endorsed the Landshark as the new mascot. The university then sought input from the executive committees of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and the Spirit Squad head coaches. Vitter says that in each case, the support for the Landshark was unanimous.More >>
Coach O and the Tigers are finishing up preparations for Saturday's SEC battle against the Florida Gators.More >>
One of the most magical nights in the history of LSU football happened on October 11, 1997, when the Tigers shocked the number one ranked Florida Gators 28-21 before a raucous crowd of 80,677 at Tiger Stadium.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
It seemed like only yesterday when Dawn Staley, her netlace, and the Gamecocks were cruising down Main Street holding the NCAA Championship trophy.More >>
Auburn's 100 points in their first two SEC games is a program best and with Jarrett Stidham leading the league in completion percentage, they look to continue that dominance.More >>
After falling to Kentucky and Texas A&M, South Carolina finds itself in a position where Saturday’s game is one the Gamecocks certainly need a win to keep themselves in the division race.More >>
