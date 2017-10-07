Suspect flees, escapes Irmo Police during dispute investigation

Irmo police have released details surrounding an incident where a suspect fled from officers and escaped.

Officers say they were investigating a dispute in the Old Friarsgate neighborhood when the suspect ran away. There weren’t any injuries or weapons involved but officers did deploy K9 deputies in an effort to capture the fleeing suspect.

Although the suspect was not caught, officers were able to obtain a warrant his arrest. Irmo PD has not released a statement yet with a description of the suspect.

One other person was arrested in relation to the incident.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.