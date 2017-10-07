5 displaced in Richland Co. after house fire

Columbia Fire officials say heavy smoke and fire could be seen when they arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. (Source: CFD)

Five people were displaced in Richland County after their home caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 9500 block of Puritan Road.

Columbia Fire officials say heavy smoke and fire could be seen when they arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. About two hours after arriving, fire officials said the scene was under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

