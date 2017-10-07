5 displaced in Richland Co. after house fire

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said the Harrison County sand beach is now under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said the Harrison County sand beach is now under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.More >>
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.More >>
Five people were displaced in Richland County after their home caught fire Saturday morning.More >>
Five people were displaced in Richland County after their home caught fire Saturday morning.More >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
A person was killed in a collision involving a freight liner truck in Newberry County Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.More >>
A person was killed in a collision involving a freight liner truck in Newberry County Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
As states like Louisiana and Alabama prepare for the effects of Hurricane Nate, many in the Midlands are wondering what we can expect to get from the storm here in the Midlands.More >>
As states like Louisiana and Alabama prepare for the effects of Hurricane Nate, many in the Midlands are wondering what we can expect to get from the storm here in the Midlands.More >>