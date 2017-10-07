What can the Midlands expect from Hurricane Nate?

As states like Louisiana and Alabama prepare for the effects of Hurricane Nate, many in the Midlands are wondering what we can expect to get from the storm here in the Midlands.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Nate was about 265 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi. The storm was clocked at having maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour - just shy of becoming a category 2 storm. Nate is moving fast to the north-northwest with a speed of 26 miles per hour.

Fortunately, the impacts from Nate in the Midlands will be few and far between.

“As Nate makes landfall early Sunday morning most of the rain and the wind will stay west of the Midlands,” Meteorologist Von Gaskin explains. “As the remnant area of low pressure crosses into Tennessee we could see a few showers and thunderstorms here late in the day Sunday.”

Sunday has been labeled as an ‘Alert Day’ by the First Alert weather team. Rain totals will probably amount to less than a quarter of an inch with winds coming from the southeast at five to 25 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon, any impacts expected in the Carolinas will move well north of the area.

