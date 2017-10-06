UPDATE: Newberry coroner identifies victim killed in collision involving Freightliner truck

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
A moment of silence was held on Saturday at the South Carolina Statehouse in remembrance of victims of gun violence as community members called for change.More >>
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.More >>
A person was killed in a collision involving a freight liner truck in Newberry County Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.More >>
Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns in his first start and helped Iowa State stun No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31.More >>
Irmo police have released details surrounding an incident where a suspect fled from officers and escaped.More >>
Five people were displaced in Richland County after their home caught fire Saturday morning.More >>
