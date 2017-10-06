UPDATE: Newberry coroner identifies victim killed in collision involving freight liner truck

The Newberry County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a collision involving a freight liner truck in Newberry County Friday afternoon.

The coroner said Nanette Wilson Workman, 56, was the driver of the pickup truck that collided with a freight liner.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Highway 34 at General Henderson Road about half a mile east of the Town of Newberry.

Troopers with SCHP said a pickup truck traveling south on General Henderson Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a freight liner truck traveling east on Hwy 34.

The driver of the pickup, Wilson, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the collision.

