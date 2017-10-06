Collision involving freight liner truck in Newberry kills 1

Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
Erica Felder is still – almost – at a loss for words. The Irmo mother said her 11-year-old son somehow escaped a kidnapper on the way home from school Tuesday.More >>
Erica Felder is still – almost – at a loss for words. The Irmo mother said her 11-year-old son somehow escaped a kidnapper on the way home from school Tuesday.More >>
The University of South Carolina has issued a statement Friday afternoon following the discovery of "a promising doctoral student" dead inside of Gambrell Hall on Friday.More >>
The University of South Carolina has issued a statement Friday afternoon following the discovery of "a promising doctoral student" dead inside of Gambrell Hall on Friday.More >>
Richland County’s sheriff is not happy with the performance of the 911 system that dispatches his deputies, but he’s not alone.More >>
Richland County’s sheriff is not happy with the performance of the 911 system that dispatches his deputies, but he’s not alone.More >>