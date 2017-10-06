Collision involving freight liner truck in Newberry kills 1

A person was killed in a collision involving a freight liner truck in Newberry County Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Highway 34 at General Henderson Road about half a mile east of the Town of Newberry.

Troopers with SCHP said a car traveling south on General Henderson Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a freight liner truck traveling east on Hwy 34.

The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the collision.

