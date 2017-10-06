UPDATE: Army officials identify soldiers killed, injured in military vehicle incident at Ft. Jackson

U.S. Army officials have released the names of the two soldiers who were killed on Friday along with the six others who were injured following a military vehicle incident on Fort Jackson.

Officials identified Pvt. Ethan Shrader from Prospect, TN, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH as the two victims that lost their lives.

The six people who were injured were listed as:

Pvt. Emmett Foreman, from Daleville, AL

Pvt. Hannah New, Cartersville, GA

Pvt. Benjamin Key, Livingston, TN

Pvt. Alan Kryszak, Clarksville, TN

Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., Laurel, MD

Pvt. James Foster, Macon, GA

"We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event," U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said. "I am very appreciative for all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

In a release from Fort Jackson, they say the accident involved a military vehicle and a troop formation.

Two of the six soldiers that were injured were last said to be in critical condition. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital off-post.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.

When asked if this was an intentional act, Fort Jackson officials said they could not confirm and that the investigation is ongoing.

Rep. Joe Wilson tweeted his condolences and well-wishes to those killed and injured.

South Carolina's attorney general, Alan Wilson, has also tweeted about the incident.

Senator Tim Scott and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also tweeted about the incident Saturday morning.

Fort Jackson assigns more than 50,000 recruits and is the Army's largest training installation, training 50 percent of the Army’s Basic Combat Training load and 60 percent of the women entering the Army each year, according to their website. The post, located on Fort Jackson Boulevard, was named after President Andrew Jackson and was first in use as Camp Jackson in 1917.

