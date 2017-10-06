UPDATE: 2 killed, 6 injured while in formation in military vehicle incident at Fort Jackson

Two soldiers are dead and six others are injured following a military vehicle incident on Fort Jackson on Friday.

In a release from Fort Jackson, they say the accident involved a military vehicle and a troop formation.

Two soldiers are dead and six others are injured, with two of them in critical condition. The names of the soldiers are not released at this time.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.

When asked if this was an intentional act, Fort Jackson officials said they could not confirm and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

