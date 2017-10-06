Two arrested, charged with shootout in Santee that killed one, injured two others

Two men have been charged in connection with a shootout that injured two and killed one in Santee last week, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says.

Alphonso Fields, 27, and Laron Thomas, 25, are charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery.

Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a Santee residence on Tuesday night at the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway after reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, investigators learned from witnesses that a black vehicle pulled into the driveway at a residence, two males exited the vehicle and approached the residence. After several gunshots were heard coming from that residence, the two males walked back to their vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old dead and two others were wounded in the shooting.

Fields and Thomas were arrested at a later date.

“These arrests came about by simply staying the course and staying on the trail that led to these individuals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “A day, a week, a year – we don’t stop until we’ve located, as in this case, individuals who have committed murder and then try to slip away.”

